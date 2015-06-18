LG G4 tipped to go Pro with specs you'll love

The LG G4 is a pretty impressive phone, with a seriously high-spec camera and a premium leather finish, but not everyone was happy with LG's decision to equip it with a Snapdragon 808 processor.

Those people's prayers might soon be answered, as according to a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, and spotted by mobiltelefon.ru, the LG G4 Pro is on the way and it has a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, which should make it substantially more powerful than the standard G4.

As good as the camera on the G4 is it sounds like that could be getting an upgrade too, as the post states that the G4 Pro will have a 27MP rear snapper (up from 16MP on the LG G4) and a G4-matching 8MP front-facing one.

Bigger than ever

Other leaked specs include 32 or 64GB of storage and a 5.8-inch QHD screen, making the LG G4 Pro very much a phablet. The leak also claims that it will have a full metal body, which is a rumour we've heard before, and that the LG G4 Pro will launch in late October.

While it may well hit stores in October there's every chance that it will be announced at IFA in early September. That's assuming this rumour is even accurate, which is impossible to say at this point, but the specs don't sound outside the realms of possibility and it's not the first time we've heard word of an LG G4 Pro.