LG G Pro 2 leak shows a phablet taking cues from the G2

LG has confirmed that it will be launching the LG G Pro 2 at MWC 2014, but surely it didn't think it would be able to contain all the leaks until then?

A couple of pictures have just surfaced over on Korean forum DC Inside showing a handset believed to be the G Pro 2 itself.

The pictures show a pretty sizable phone that will sport a G2-style rear-mounted button on the back of the handset.

Back off

A 1080p 6-inch display, Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 4.4 KitKat have already been touted for the phone, although we can't confirm these details just from these new pictures.

The G Pro 2 will be going head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 when it arrives.

As Android Community states, it's unknown if the Pro 2 will come rocking a fingerprint scanner as previous rumours have suggested.

However there's a good chance we'll see some G2 features on board, such as QSlide and Guest Mode. All will be revealed in Barcelon next month.