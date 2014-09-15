iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus release date: where can I get them?

Update: More carriers have jumped on the iPhone 6 bandwagon and as such we've updated our article with more details.

Apple's finally done it and made bigger smartphone with NFC no less.

The iPhone 6 is Apple's first ever 4.7-inch device playing catch up with Android devices. Apple's has even stepped into the phablets space by introducing the iPhone 6 Plus with its 5.5-inch screen.

Of course screen size isn't the only thing Apple improved upon. The iPhone and iPhone 6 are some of thinnest devices yet measuring 6.9mm and 7.1mm thick, respectively.

The Cupertino company also added significant improvements to the iSight camera (both front and back) with features such as burst selfies and phase detection autofocus. The iPhone 6 Plus' camera even has optical image stabilization built into the lens.

Apple promised pre-orders for its latest handset would begin on September 12 and multiple carriers followed suit, announcing the same release date. Here's where, when and for how much you can get the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Sprint

Sprint is so excited about the "best iPhone ever" it has announced a new "iPhone for Life" program. The deal lets users get their mitts on an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus for a monthly $20 rate.

Customers enrolled in the iPhone for Life program will effectively pay out $480 over the course of two-years and hand the device back over when their contract terminates. As an extra perk enrollees can also get an exclusive $50 monthly plan for unlimited talk, text and data service – a discounted package saving users about $10 a month.

The only draw back to it is if the phone breaks, you buy it – and well you'll also never own the device.

Alternatively, for users who would rather keep their device can also agree to a Finance or two-year agreement Contract deal.

Financing a 16GB iPhone 6 will let users pay for the device in $25 installments spread across 24 months. Users will have to pony up $25 per month for 24 months to get a 16GB iPhone 6. Meanwhile, signing up for a two-year agreement lets has customers pay $199.99 upfront for the whole device saving them from nagging monthly device fees.

Verizon

Big Red will also open up pre-orders on the latest iPhones this Friday at the stroke of Midnight.

The telecom giant will have the 16GB iPhone 6 in all three colors for $199 with a two-year contract. Of course customers could also get the device though Verizon's Edge program and pay $32.49 per month for two years.

The plus-sized 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus with 16GB of storage on board will ring up for $299.99 with a two-year contract. The Verizon Edge deal for Apple's phablet is $37.49 split across 24 months.

Verizon is also offering users a way to get an iPhone 6 by trading in their older iOS 8 handset according to Bloomberg. By bringing in an older iPhone model users will get a $200 gift card in return that they can then use with the purchase of a $199.99 16GB iPhone 6.

Verizon is also allowing users who are due for an upgrade to jump ship to an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus immediately. 9to5 Mac obtained a statement from Verizon, which states customers eligible for an upgrade on or before November 15, 2014 will be able to upgrade anytime they want for the next two months.

AT&T

Not to be left out AT&T also announced it would have the iPhone 6 pre-orders starting September 12 as well.

Unlike the other carriers, AT&T has listed the unsubsidized prices for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus, and they're a doozy. The iPhone 6 with no commitment costs $649 for 16GB, $749 for 64GB and $849 for 128GB. The iPhone 6 Plus follows a similar pricing scheme starting at $749 for 16GB, and $849 for 64GB and $949 128GB.