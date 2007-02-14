Vodafone does IM deal for mobiles

The aim is to deliver a PC-style messaging experience on a mobile phone

Vodafone has announced separate deals with Microsoft and Yahoo! to develop co-branded seamless instant messaging services between mobile phones and PCs.

The partnership with Yahoo! and Microsoft aims to create joint instant messaging services that can deliver a PC-style experience, for both mobile phones and PCs, using co-branded clients, based on the Yahoo! and Windows Live Messenger platforms.

The development will see users of a wide range of Vodafone handsets having access to instant messaging. Users will get the same experience communicating from both desktop or mobile devices, such as using address books and seeing the presence of other users when searching through contacts on a mobile or PC.

Both the Yahoo! and Microsoft services are expected to launch later this year in Europe.