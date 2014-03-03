All New HTC One gives the major carriers love as it passes through FCC

The new HTC One has leaked again, this time outing the possibility that the company's flagship will launch on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint.

In addition there appears to be an international version of the HTC One successor popping up as well.

The leak comes from the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology, which this week registered a series of new HTC devices that look like five disparate versions of the One 2. All sport 4G LTE.

Of course we can't know for sure until HTC announces the phone itself, but where there's smoke ... you know.

Carry on my wayward phone

The next One has been known by the monikers HTC One 2 and the HTC M8, but it seems even HTC itself has settled on the "All New HTC One."

It's rumored to be packing a 5.1-inch display and to be, by and large, very similar to the existing flagship, save for new on-screen buttons and double-rear camera sensors.

All these details still live in unconfirm-dom, despite the sheer volume of leaks that make it seem like HTC doesn't even care anymore. We should know all March 25.

The HTC One 2 will have some competition in the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Via SlashGear