Expect 4.7-inch and 5.7-inch iPhones this year, claim insiders

Ongoing speculation suggests that Apple is set to go bigger in 2014, but we're still unsure whether it's the iPhones or the rumours themselves that will prove to be inflated.

Back in June we heard that Apple was mulling over both a 4.7-inch and a 5.7-inch iPhone, and sources from within Foxconn are allegedly now claiming the same thing.

The same insiders also said that the new handsets will come with a form of biometric sensor, which we'll assume to be Touch ID.

By the numbers

It's a bit of a 'guess the number' game at the moment. We recently reported (once again) that Apple was testing a 6-inch iPhone that could be launched as early as May.

It may be the case that Apple deemed 6 inches too big for our hands and has opted for a 5.7-inch model instead, which would go up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3. The 4.7-inch model could theoretically replace the 4-inch iPhone 5S.

Or, alternatively, these sources at Foxconn don't know what's really going on. After all, the story claims that the anonymous source spilled the beans at a Christmas party, so there's a good chance that these claims came from nothing more than a cocktail of alcohol and factual inaccuracies,