EE launches Glastonbury 2013 app with BBC-powered live streams

Tents, mud and rock 'n' roll - that's right folks, Glastonbury is back and EE has launched an app that should keep you sweet even if you haven't managed to nab tickets this year.

Available on Android and iOS, the official Glastonbury 2013 app will not only prove handy for festival-goers brave enough to take their smartphones to the site (with scheduling information and maps to help them get around) but also for those of us staying at home.

New this year is the inclusion of seven live video feeds from various stages around the site, provided by the BBC.

What with recharge tents and 4G on site, you'll even be able to use the streams from the festival itself if you're suffering from really bad clash blues.

The free app is available to download from today, with the BBC's live streams kicking off on June 28.

