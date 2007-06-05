Satnav gets even easier with TomTom

Satnav users will be able to simply say the name of the street they're after to get instant onscreen directions, with the latest TomTom GO range of navigation devices. If road details need to be updated, you can update your own device yourself. And you can share amendments with other TomTom users with the new TomTom MapShare service.

The TomTom GO 720 and 520 are the first satnav systems to include speech recognition technology. You can pull up onscreen directions simply by saying the name of the city and street you're looking for.

The new TomTom GO 720 and 520 are slimmed down systems that can be used in a car or carried outside. The portable TomToms have large 4.3-inch displays. And they use an improved version of the familiar TomTom 2D and 3D graphics and interface for direction finding.

The TomTom GO 720 and 520 feature Bluetooth connectivity, so they can be used as hands-free kits for making mobile calls. Real-time traffic information updates can be received on the devices. They also come preloaded with safety features, including information on the nearest emergency services, car maintenance instructions and first aid advice. There's also one touch access onscreen to favourites to cut down on in-car button pressing.

TomTom playing

The new TomTom GO range feature integrated MP3 players, and iPods can be connected. Mobile phones with Bluetooth can be used too, to stream music to the satnav system. A built in FM transmitter allows content, and navigation instructions, to be piped to the car's stereo system.

The latest TomTom GO devices also support document and image viewing from files set from mobile phones via Bluetooth. You can record directions yourself for particular journeys - another first for a TomTom device. Both TomTom GO devices come supplied with TomTom Home PC/Mac software which enables you to keep up to date with the latest map changes and software updates.

The TomTom GO 720 comes with maps of Western Europe preloaded while the 520 has local country maps. They will be available in the third quarter of 2007 priced at 400 (£265) euro and 500 euro (£335), respectively.

TomTomGO 720 and 520 - key features