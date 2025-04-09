Strava has added 4 new features users will love, including a massive map rendering overhaul

By published

Look at that 3D terrain go

Strava map rendering
(Image credit: Strava)
  • Strava just got four major upgrades
  • The company has added new route filtering, a redesigned activity page, and a Strava Stickers upgrade
  • The biggest change is a new proprietary map rendering engine

Strava has added four new updates to its app, including an absolutely massive 3D map rendering overhaul that promises a new level of detail to terrain and routes, making one of the best fitness apps around even better.

Strava's more modest changes include updates to Saved Routes filtering, a new Activity Details page, and Sticker exporting.

Strava subscribers can now search Saved Routes by keyword or filter them by sport type, distance, elevation, owner, or even surface type.

The Activity Details page is now more immersive, with a full-screen layout including route, photos, and videos showcased, letting you more easily see your best moments and achievements.

Thirdly, Strava Stickers can now be exported directly to Instagram Stories, and you can download them for use on other platforms. As mentioned, however, it's the 3D mapping that we're really excited about.

Strava's new 3D mapping

Strava map rendering

Strava's rich new 3D mapping (Image credit: Strava)

Strava has integrated its own proprietary mapping engine into the Strava app. The company says it will bring lifelike 3D terrain, detailed satellite imagery, and new map layers for winter trails and activities.

Strava's Map Rendering Engine (MRE) now uses a hilariously-named technology called FATMAP, a company it acquired in 2022. With the new maps, users will get more detailed insight into Avalanche Gradients, general gradients, aspect (the direction a slope faces), and improved winter map styles to help you plan cold-weather activity.

You can find the new maps in the Maps tab on the app, and they'll even show when you're looking back at previous activities. Strava says that it's going to keep building on MRE to add even more improvements and map innovations in the future, so there should be plenty to look forward to.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer 

