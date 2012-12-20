BT not likely to become fifth mobile operator

BT was a surprise name in the line up of firms who have bid for 4G spectrum, but the telecoms giant isn't planning to stomp into the mobile network arena.

Ian Livingston, BT CEO said during a conference call with press in July that "BT has no plans to become a national mobile operator" - and BT hasn't said that stance has changed.

TechRadar contacted BT to find out its plans for the 4G spectrum it's bidding on and was told: "we're not saying much at the moment", so as far as we can tell it won't be the fifth mobile operator in the UK anytime soon.

4G Broadband

While BT is staying coy, it suggests the firm is planning on using the spectrum to roll out 4G broadband services.

There's no guarantee that BT will even come away with any spectrum from the auction with the seven companies involved all fighting for a limited amount of space.

BT isn't the only firm which is potentially looking to offer 4G broadband, with Hong Kong based firm HKT probably eyeing up the spectrum for super-fast internet. HKT is part owned by PCCW, which in turn owns UK Broadband – the race is on.