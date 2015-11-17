Apple Pay is now ready for TSB and Tesco Bank – but where's Barclays?

Apple Pay launched in the UK back in July with a handful of banks onboard with the service. Slowly and surely almost all of the big name banks have joined Apple Pay to support contactless payments.

The latest additions to that list are TSB and Tesco Bank. If you're a customer of either, you'll be able to enter the Apple Wallet app now and enter your card details.

You'll need to scan your card and authenticate your account with the app store before you can use it, but it's quite a simple process. You can even set it up on your Apple Watch.

But where's Barclays?

This leaves just one bank to have promised Apple Pay support but not delivered: Barclays.

The latest we heard from Barclays, the service was set to launch in early 2016, but before that the bank promised promised it would be here before the end of the year.

We've reached out to Barclays for further comment. Waiting this long to launch is going to make a lot of customers annoyed that they can't use contactless payments without paying out for the company's bPay system.