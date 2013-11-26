Amazon is now selling select phones from US Cellular

Amazon is now offering US Cellular smartphones that can be purchased online and activated over the phone on the contract-free US carrier.

At this time there's a limited selection of handsets available from US Cellular on Amazon, but they range in price from $30 (the Huawei Ascend II) to a few hundred dollars.

Other US Cellular phones now being offered through Amazon include the Alcatel Shockwave, Kyocera Dura Pro, LG Envoy II, LG Freedom, LG Splendor, Motorola Defy XT, Samsung Freeform 5, and ZTE Director.

They're not flagships by any means, but US Cellular customers shopping for handsets on a budget should find plenty to love about the new union between the carrier and Amazon.

Pick a plan, any plan

US Cellular offers wireless plans on a month-to-month basis, starting at $10 for a pure pay-as-you-go deal.

The next plan up is 400 minutes, 400 texts, and 400 pics for $35 per month. After that you get into unlimited talk and text, plus 1GB of data for $50 a month or 2GB for $65.

With contract plans on the big carriers becoming more and more expensive, those are some pretty attractive options.

Once you purchase a US Cellular phone from Amazon you can activate it easily by dialing a phone number.

Via CNET