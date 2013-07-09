A day before T-Mobile's event, AT&T says big wireless news due July 16

We love surprises as much as the next person, and AT&T gave us a heads up today that it's got some big, secret news planned for July 16.

While the carrier wasn't willing to share details yet, a teaser image implored "Get ready for what's next in wireless." There's a batch of bullet points highlighting AT&T's 4G/4G LTE accomplishments, with words like faster, performance and largest bolded and italicized. You know, for extra oomph.

The wink from Ma Bell comes one day before a scheduled T-Mobile event where the carrier will announce its "boldest moves yet." In a plot twist, some print ads T-Mo published in Sunday's Wall Street Journal (as reported by TmoNews) take direct aim at AT&T and its lengthened upgrade periods.

T-Mobile's event is strikingly still shrouded in mystery, despite kicking off in less than 24 hours. Chances are we're in for more Un-carrier chatter as well as an aim on upgrade time frames. AT&T, sensing an attack, may be planning its own counterstrike, perhaps by flashing some LTE-Advanced news our way.

