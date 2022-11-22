Our favorite home gadget of the year is back in stock - and at an amazing price

Audio player loading…

We voted the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer the Home Device of the Year Award at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband. We think it's the best air fryer you can buy, and so do many other people – and that means it's been rarer than hen's teeth in recent weeks. The smaller version is completely sold out in the UK and selling for silly money on eBay, but if you're quick you can snap up the 9.6L model for much less than the Ninja scalpers are charging for the smaller one.

It's worth mentioning that this fryer has different names in different markets: It's the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK in the UK, and the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart Air Fryer with DualZone technology (DZ401) in the US.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer 9.5L: £249.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are flying off the shelves in the UK, and we're in the slightly bizarre situation where smaller versions of this mighty air fryer are selling for more on eBay than you'll pay in this excellent Amazon deal. But be quick: we don't expect stocks to last very long.

Why is the Ninja selling out so quickly?

The cost of living crisis in the UK is driving thousands of people to buy air fryers and instant pots because they're so energy efficient: they cook in less time and use much less energy than traditional hobs and ovens. But manufacturers weren't expecting such a surge in demand, and as a result there have been scenes in many retailers with lots of people trying to get their hands on very limited supplies.

That panic buying hasn't really been a factor in other countries. If you live in the US then you can still pick one up from Amazon for $199.95 (opens in new tab).

For UK customers, though, it's been even worse online because whenever something is in limited supply the scalpers move in. Things got so bad that Ninja has had to issue a warning to consumers about fake auction listings and online scalpers. So this deal isn't just a fair price; it's ensuring you're not lining the pockets of a scalper too.

The only real downside to buying the larger model here is that, well, it's larger. That's great in terms of cooking capacity – especially with the holiday season coming up – but it is quite heavy and bulky, coming in at nearly 9kg/20lbs. If that's a bit much for you, check out our guide to the other Black Friday air fryer deals to see what else is available.

