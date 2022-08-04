Oppo A77 seems like a phone that Oppo forgot to launch in 2020

Audio player loading…

Oppo launched its latest phone Oppo A77 in India silently. The phone has been launched at a price of Rs. 15,499.

This is an offline-centric phone, which means you will not find the best chipset available on the budget phone. And this phone from Oppo will not be competing with the likes of Realme or Redmi in the market. The result of it is that the phone looks outdated, even though it is a brand new model on the market.

Oppo A77: pricing and availability

Oppo A77 comes in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs. 15,499 in India.

The phone is available to buy from the Oppo store now (opens in new tab). It will soon be available on Flipkart and Amazon, but the availability on e-commerce platforms has not been officially announced. The phone will soon be available in all offline stores too.

Oppo A77: key features and specifications

Oppo A77 is powered by Mediatek Helio G35 SoC. This might seem like a joke, but it's not. The phone is indeed powered by a 2-year-old budget SoC. It is not at all comparable with other phones in the segment. Even phones under Rs. 10,000 have better chipsets such as Mediatek Helio G85, Mediatek Helio G88 and even Snapdragon 680.

But what does not look like it is from 2020 is the design of the phone. It comes with the latest design language of Oppo devices, with the squared-off sides and the camera array similar to other recent Oppo devices.

Talking about the display, this phone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display, that too with a 60Hz refresh rate. No other phone launched this year at this price comes with an HD+ display on this budget.

Coming to the cameras, the phone comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. And there is an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The 33W charging is one of the only features in this phone that keeps up with other phones on this budget. Another feature that is better than other phones is the presence of a stereo speaker setup.

Why does this phone seem like a phone from 2020?

This looks like a typical phone Oppo used to launch back in the day. But Oppo currently has much better phones in the segment with similar pricing. Such as Oppo K10 and Oppo F19. Oppo even has similar features in a phone priced less than this phone, Oppo A16 and Oppo A57.

But the reason why this phone seems like a phone from 2020 is that it is a phone meant to be sold in retail stores, and not online. Oppo's A series has always been a series of phones aimed at the offline market. And the phones in this series usually come with mediocre specs for the price. We cannot expect much from the A series phones anyway. This phone reminds us that not much has changed with Oppo with their A series of smartphones, and its offline-centric pricing.