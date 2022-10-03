OnePlus Nord Watch is a budget smartwatch with 10-day long battery life

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker OnePlus has been gradually extending the ecosystem of products under its Nord lineup. The OnePlus Nord Watch is the newest product addition and the second smartwatch from the brand after the OnePlus Watch launched early last year.

In line with the philosophy of Nord products by OnePlus, the Nord Watch also aims to offer a fast and fluid user experience at an affordable price. The new Nord Watch comes with a large AMOLED display, sports tracking features and a long enough battery life.

The OnePlus Nord Watch has been priced at Rs. 4,999 in India and is already available via OnePlus’s website. It will start retailing on Amazon (opens in new tab) starting October 4.

The watch is available in two colourways - Midnight Black and Deep Blue. OnePlus is offering a Rs. 500 discount to Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card holders on buying the Nord Watch from its website, store app and experience stores.

In terms of features, the Nord Watch can be considered a “lite” version of the OnePlus Watch and takes on the plethora of affordable fitness-focused wearables on the market.

It comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 units of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch can be paired with both Android and iOS-powered devices. It uses the OnePlus' N Health app to sync and display data on your phone.

Apart from being able to track your sleeping pattern, monitor your heart rate, count your steps, and help watch your calorie intake, the watch can track 105 fitness activities, including Yoga, cycling and more. It even monitors stress levels, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and menstrual cycle tracking.

Powering the watch is a 230 mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 10-days with regular usage and 30 days of standby.