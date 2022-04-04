OnePlus 10 Pro goes on sale today - but you'd better hurry

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone has gone on sale today across the globe, but you'd better act fast if you want to get your hands on the brand's latest flagship, as it appears to be selling faster than we expected.

This is the Chinese brand's latest flagship smartphone for 2022, and it's almost every bit as impressive as its prior efforts like the OnePlus 9. Smartphone buyers seem to know this, as the OnePlus 10 Pro has already completely sold through one of its color variants in the US, indicating that sales could rapidly surge the world over.

OnePlus's latest smartphone is available in two color options - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. In the US, the pleasing green-hued device is the model that's completely sold out on OnePlus's website. And it's easy to see why. That $899 / £899 price tag positions the OnePlus 10 Pro on the more affordable end of the flagship spectrum, especially when compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which starts at $1,199 / £1,149.

Throw in some more enticing specs like its gorgeous 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, and it's easy to see why the OnePlus 10 Pro is proving such a hit with buyers, and at a compelling price point that gets them a premium smartphone experience for less that's comparable to the best smartphones you can buy today.

Everyone loves free stuff, too, so the addition of a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 to this initial promotion was sure to have enticed a good number of consumers into opting for OnePlus's latest flagship.

Was the OnePlus 10 Pro's success expected?

Given its high-end specs and relatively low price of entry, it's little surprise that the OnePlus 10 Pro is selling well right off the bat. And we'd recommend it to those of you looking for your next smartphone without needing to pay over a grand.

In fact, one of the OnePlus 10 Pro's only big drawbacks is its lackluster camera, which offers tangible improvements over its predecessor, and certainly hasn't made the leap in quality we'd have loved to have seen from a premium model. That's a bit of a shame, then, considering the camera was easily one of the biggest improvements of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

It's not for everyone, though, and certainly not for buyers on a mid-range budget. Sure, the OnePlus 10 Pro is relatively cheap, but abandoning its mid-range roots (there's no standard OnePlus 10 model available as of now) has the potential to alienate those looking for something even cheaper, or even those already invested in OnePlus's typically affordable ecosystem.