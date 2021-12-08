One of the best PS5 SSD upgrades is back to its lowest ever price

A handful of new PS5 SSD deals are now available at Samsung, including the latest Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink that was specifically launched as an easy way to increase your available game storage. You can save up to $50 off this model or go for the version without a heatsink pre-installed and get it for its cheapest price yet.

For the most straightforward route, we'd suggest getting the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink for $219.99 (was $249.99) from Samsung. This is just $20 more than the cheapest ever price we saw during Black Friday, but still an excellent offer considering the brand new SSD has only been available for less than two months. If you have more cash to splash and want even more room for your games, the 2TB version is also $399.99 (was $449.99). Alternatively, both options are available for the same price at Amazon.

The Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink is one of the simplest PS5 SSD upgrades you can buy, as it comes with a pre-attached heatsink that ensures it stays cool while in use in your console. On top of that, it also meets all the other compatibility requirements listed by Sony, meaning it can be easily installed into the PS5 to expand your game storage.

Of course, you can choose to go for the Samsung 980 Pro without a heatsink, but that will require you to buy and attach your own to the SSD. It's a relatively uncomplicated process, but you may not feel comfortable doing it. If you are, then a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro is only $169.99 at Samsung - that's discounted by a decent $60 and matches the cheapest ever price. There's also the 2TB version for $329.99 (was $429.99) – just $10 off the record low.

1TB Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink: $249.99 1TB Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink: $249.99 $219.99 at Samsung

Save $30 – Many would consider the Samsung 980 Pro one of the best SSDs on the market and this new version comes with a built-in heatsink. This makes the SSD perfect for adding storage to your PS5. Plus, you can put it in a PC that doesn't have a built-in SSD heatsink on its motherboard. This latest offer is just $20 shy of the Black Friday price.



2TB: $449.99 $399.99 at Samsung

1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 $169.99 at Samsung

Save $60 – Alternatively, you can pick up the Samsung 980 Pro without a heatsink for its lowest ever price right now. If it's going in your PS5, you need to install a heatsink but you can pick one up for around $10. It's a more affordable option if you're happy to go through the fairly straightforward process of attaching your own heatsink.



2TB: $429.99 $329.99 at Samsung

Smaller sized 500GB and 250GB drives are available, too, but we don't suggest those for a PS5 SSD upgrade as they're a bit too small and not great value for money. When some of the biggest PS5 games use upwards of 100GB of storage, they will be filled up in no time.

If you don't want any of the options above then a selection of other compatible PS5 SSD deals can be found just below. The XPG Gammix S70 Blade is particularly worth highlighting as it's often available for the cheapest price while still passing all the requirements.

