One of the best gaming headsets around is just $59 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals are here, so now is a great time to pick up the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for just $59 over at Amazon right now.

With Cyber Monday deals going live, there are savings on everything from the best gaming PCs and MacBooks to the best gaming chairs, but this is going to be the last chance to really save big on some of these items before the holidays, so if you're looking for a new gaming headset, you should definitely give this deal a good look.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best HyperX Cloud II Cyber Monday deal

HyperX Cloud II: $80.99 HyperX Cloud II: $80.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $21 – Add a quality headset to your gaming setup for just $60 with this deal from HyperX. The HyperX Cloud 2 provide capable audio with surround-sound support, and the boom mic will ensure your teammates hear your loud and clear in your favorite games. A standard 3.5mm jack means compatibility with just about any platform, too, while an included USB control box provides even more capability on select devices.

The HyperX Cloud II is one of our favorite PC gaming headsets for sure, thanks to its durable build, excellent sound, and compatibility with PCs, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Featuring 7.1 virtual surround sound, passive noise cancellation, and large 53mm audio drivers, the over-the-ear foam ear cups will help keep you immersed in your gaming for the long haul and will sound great the entire way.

