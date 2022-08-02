Nothing Phone (1) Lite could be the same smartphone without the lights

Audio player loading…

Nothing might already be ready with its next smartphone. The London-based company may continue to keep things transparent and make a few changes for a “Lite” version of the Nothing Phone (1).

According to a report (opens in new tab) by The Mobile Indian, the company is preparing to launch another version of the Nothing Phone (1) . This time around the smartphone could be coming in at a lower price than the previous model. Termed as the “Lite” version of the Nothing Phone (1), the next model might exclude the Glyph Interface and could be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The smartphone will continue to feature the transparent panel at the back. It’s unclear at this time if the designs on the back will remain the same or not.

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Additionally, the Nothing Phone (1) Lite will also remove support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. The report does state that the smartphone will feature the same chipset. Though it won’t be a surprise if the chipset is changed for a more affordable one like the Snapdragon 695. The company worked closely with Qualcomm to manufacture a custom Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset which supports wireless charging.

The report also hints that the company might also make changes in the in-box contents of the Nothing Phone (1) Lite. The next model may come with a 42W charger in the box but the smartphone will continue to support 33W fast charging. It appears that the rest of the specifications of the device will remain unchanged. The device might also get a bump in the battery capacity from 4,500 mAh to 5,000 mAh. All the other specifications of the device are reportedly the same.

Nothing has denied that the Lite version of the smartphone is in the works but only time can tell.

Nothing has bigger problems

Nothing has been striving to solve multiple issues since the launch of the Nothing Phone (1). The company last week announced that the pre-order units were delayed due to a ramp-up of production of units. Many users who received some of their units noticed manufacturing defects as well. The company has on a positive note resolved the issue with replacement units.

And it would be a valid point for the company to not concentrate on a second phone until they can perfect the production and quality checks at this time. The Nothing Phone (1) Lite could be a device that is in the pipeline for the future. And it would be a better alternative for someone who doesn’t need the flashy lights. And if not now, maybe next year.