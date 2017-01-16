Nintendo Switch’s memory will expand by up to 2TB

Good news for those who prefer to digitally download their games: a Nintendo representative has confirmed to Game Informer that its upcoming Switch console will support Micro SDXC cards, allowing them to expand console’s storage space by up to 2TB.

Of course, right now the highest capacity offered by Micro SDXC cards is 256GB - though physically larger cards can hold up to 512GB - but this means that Nintendo has future proofed the console the way many phone manufacturers have done ready for a time when these higher capacity cards inevitably become available.

Some concerns were raised after it was revealed that the Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB of internal storage. Compared to internal storage offered by other mainstream consoles, this is minuscule.

Both the Xbox One and PS4 come with a minimum of 500GB onboard.

Make room

Of course, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t need quite as much internal storage as consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as, if it works like Nintendo’s previous offerings, it’ll run games from its cartridges rather than install them onto the system.

For those who prefer digital downloads to carrying cartridges, however, it’ll be welcome news as it was revealed that launch title Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will take up almost half of this space on its own without taking into account the fact that the console’s operating system will also have to take up storage space.

Expanding the console’s memory won’t come cheap, though, since buying a 256GB Micro SDXC can set you back over £100. Taking into consideration the cost of the console, its games and its accessories this is worth bearing in mind.