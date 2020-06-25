Nintendo Switch deals back in stock in the US and UK - but move quickly

The Nintendo Switch is in stock in both the US and UK right now, but you'll have to move fast to secure yours - we've been seeing them run out in under an hour over the last few months. If you're in the US, you'll find this Nintendo Switch bundle up for $499.99 at GameStop meanwhile UK shoppers can pick up the Neon Nintendo Switch at Amazon for £299, or at Very for £279.99.

That US bundle is looking particularly hot right now as well, with plenty of games included to justify the price and months of stock shortages keeping demand high. We don't know how long this inventory will last, which means you'll have to do some speedy clicking to make sure you grab yours. These consoles will arrive by the beginning of July as well, so it's not too long to wait until you get your hands around some Joy-Con.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch deals in stock in the US

Nintendo Switch bundle | $499.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch bundle may look pricey at first glance, but there's a whole load of games included in this price tag. Animal Crossing, Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller are all included here.

Nintendo Switch bundle - Gray | $519.99 at GameStop

If the offer above is out of stock or you're really set on those gray Joy-Cons, you'll find a $519 price tag on the same Nintendo Switch bundle in a color variant at GameStop as well.

Nintendo Switch in stock in the UK

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Very

This Very Nintendo Switch deal can send you home with a neon console for the standard RRP of £279.99 right now. That's £20 cheaper than the Amazon stock below, so move quickly. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon but we don't know how long this inventory will last. Move fast if you've been waiting for that stock to return.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

