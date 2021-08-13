PS5 restock Twitter tracker: it's now easier at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

The PS5 restock news is unmistakable this week, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – and turn on notifications for alerts for the next PS5 restock – you know what that news is: it's officially easier to buy a PlayStation 5 console, especially if you get Matt's alerts. As of today, August 13, there've been five massive restocks this week: Walmart had PS5 stock release twice yesterday, Best Buy slipped a PS5 restock in between, Antonline had PS5 Disc bundles, and Sams's Club had an overnight PS5 drop. This amounted to over 3,000 people buying the PS5 through Matt's Twitter alerts – 73,000 in total in six months – and we're not done. Next week should see a GameStop PS5 restock, according to our exclusive sources.

PS5 restock news: when is the next PS5 restock?

The PS5 restock news came to a crescendo this week, with no restock dates until Thursday, meaning eager customers were looking to buy their console on eBay, StockX and other resellers for about $800 or more.

But it's getting easier to buy the PS5 in the US, according to our restock experts, and by simply waiting until Thursday, we came through with four different PS5 restock alerts one after the other. Demand has fallen, even if Sony's supply of PS5 consoles remains low. Note: we do expect demand to pick up in October until Christmas.

Sam's Club began the PlayStation 5 restock rally at 12:30am on Thursday and Antonline had PS5 restock bundles when everyone first woke up. This was followed by a surprise Walmart PS5 restock announcement happening at noon and 9pm EDT that same day. In between, Best Buy had the console after three weeks of silence.

Walmart and Best Buy had the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital for MSRP, while Sam's Club and Antonline sold bundles at face value. The only stores in the US we didn't hear from were GameStop and Target, and that's good news.

There's a PS5 GameStop restock expected next week, according to our sources. It's too early to tell which day and we're not ready to confirm the restock details (they're not completely locked down by multiple sources), but it's big news. Target has done a PS5 restock every three weeks recently at about 7:40am EDT, and the end of next week would be the restock date and time we're waiting for – if it happens next week.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for GameStop

Next PS5 restock date at GameStop: Could be this week (every 7-15 days)

Could be this week (every 7-15 days) Last PS5 restock date at GameStop: August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 3-5 days

How to buy PS5 from GameStop:

We keep telling people who follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker that GameStop is the easiest store to buy the Sony console from simply because that sell bundles and charge $15 a membership fee for first access (read: only access because they sell out before everyone else has a chance). This creates a small barrier to block resellers.

It works, and recently, our GameStop PS5 restock exclusive news has been on-point for the past three weeks: we often know exactly what date GameStop will have a restock of next-gen consoles. It's always been between 7 and 15 days, according to our tracking efforts, and that means we'll see consoles by next Wednesday, August 18. Just be sure to pay the $15 annual fee to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member by then.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker at Target

Next PS5 restock date at Target: Likely the end of next week

Likely the end of next week Last PS5 restock date at Target : July 30, 2021 at 7:38am EDT

July 30, 2021 at 7:38am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, same-day pickup in stores

How to buy PS5 from Target:

Update: Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker did pick up on a small batch of PS5 stock sold locally at a few individual stores this week. But we detected that these consoles were too few to be a real drop – and many who ordered had theirs canceled. Why? Because it been a week-and-a-half since the last PS5 restock at the store; anyone who didn't pick up their console by now had it rerouted into inventory for someone else. From our tracking, it was only at a few stores with even fewer consoles.

We used to have exclusive news on our Twitter tracker feed regarding Target PS5 restock dates. Now Target likes to surprise everyone without passing around internal memos that get leaked. But we still have sources at individual Target stores telling us when they receive inventory, and they typically have enough Sony PS5 consoles 'consistent with a restock' every three weeks.

Target has recently switched to launching restocks on Fridays, having previously only used Wednesday or Thursday restock dates for much of 2021. The restock dates are unpredictable now, but the actual time is consistent: it's always been 7am EDT and 8am EDT, with the most popular time being within a few minutes of 7:40am EDT (the last PS5 restock time was 7:38am EDT, for example).

There's a lot to like about buying from Target, as Matt Swider's PS5 restock Twitter tracker posts become filled with replies of people showing off their console-in-hand photos, as Target allows for same-day pickup of online orders. Like all retailers, if you go to the store, employees will refuse to sell you one in person.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Amazon

Next PS5 restock date at Amazon: Coming up in August

Coming up in August Last PS5 restock date at Amazon : July 21, 2021 at 10:10am EDT

July 21, 2021 at 10:10am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 1-3 days

How to buy PS5 from Amazon:

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider is ready for the next Amazon restock, as the No. 1 online retailer is due to launch console orders for August – it usually has a PlayStation 5 restock once a month and we haven't seen PS5 in stock since late July.

Amazon is so popular that whenever it has a PS5 restock, its checkout pages usually crash with many people seeing 404 errors (with cute photos of dogs). The trick to buying the PS5 from Amazon is to select 'Add to list' whenever the normal add-to-cart button doesn't work. From there, a pop-up window comes up and you can select 'View list' and add it to your cart from there, away from the main product page that's being hammered by traffic.

Amazon usually picks one of two times for a restock: either in the morning (between 10am and 11am EDT) or in the middle of the night (just after 3am EDT). There was one special circumstance in which Amazon chose 12am EDT for its nighttime PS5 restock to tie into the last three hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Two important things: Going from the back-and-forth PS5 restock date and time patterns, we may be in for a late-night restock of the PS5 in August, but our Twitter tracker will be ready for it. Also, for every other restock, Amazon has PS5 Disc and Digital, and then just Digital the next time. This next cycle should have both versions of the console.

Other PS5 retailers being tracked on Twitter

We're still tracking PS5 restock news from Walmart and Best Buy, but because both just had plenty of PS5 consoles on hand this week, we don't expect too much news out of either American retailer.

We're constantly tracking over a dozen retailers in the US on Twitter when it comes to PS5 stock, so this is far from the full list. We're also monitoring restock dates at Newegg, Costco, Antonline, and Sam's Club. Sony PlayStation Direct, the official store for the PlayStation 5 brand, is also due for a restock, but has slowed down offering inventory tremendously.

Online stores like Silicon Nerd haven't delivered consoles to any of our followers, so you shouldn't buy there until further notice (and maybe try to get your money back). We'll continue to update this list so you have the best chance to get a PS5 console before that looming October deadline to buy PS5.