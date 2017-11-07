Need a pair of swanky wireless headphones? B&O has you covered.

Wireless headphones can be a bit of a pain sometimes. They can struggle with maintaining a connection to your smartphone, or if they’re in-ear ones, can disconnect from each other half-way through a song. Then there’s the issue of proper fit and comfort, as some headphones are just too big to comfortably sit in your ears for long periods of time.

These are things that B&O is aware of, which is why the company is putting its expertise behind the new Beoplay E8 wireless headphones. The lightweight wireless headphones can be used in stereo or mono, and delivers up to four hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge. What’s more, the accompanying leather charging case provides two additional charges as well, so you’re good to go even for longer listening times.

The Beoplay E8 is splash and dust resistant, and features a button-free interface. Simply tap the touch interface on either bud to control the volume, or switch between tracks. The left earpiece can also be used to turn on ‘Transparency’ mode, which lets you control how much real-world sound you want to hear. Turn it off and you get almost complete isolation from your surroundings, or change to one of the other three levels to hear things like train announcements or conversations without having to take the headphones out. The accompanying app allows users to fine-tune their listening experience, which then is saved on the device itself so you don’t have to keep readjusting them.

The Beoplay E8 comes complete with a premium leather charging case, five ear tips and charging cable and retails for AED 1,199. It’s available at Jumbo Electronics, Virgin Megastore, iStyle and Harvey Nichols.