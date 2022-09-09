Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's 200MP camera puts iPhone 14 Pro in the shade

Audio player loading…

Apple isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer announcing new handsets, with Motorola also unveiling new devices, including the impressive-looking new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which promises to give the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro a run for their money in terms of photography prowess.

The Edge 30 Ultra's main camera boasts a sensor with a whopping 200MP – that's over four times the resolution of the sensor in Apple’s new best camera. This doesn't just promise to capture high-res snaps; it can also record 8K video (or 4K HDR10+ video if you value color range and contrast over resolution). On top of that, there’s a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 60MP front camera.

And the phone's impressive specs go beyond its camera setup. With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, this 5G phone looks set to be a capable gaming device. Plus, whatever you play should look good thanks to the phone’s 6.7-inch 144Hz FHD+ display – FHD+ is a smidge better than Full HD at 2220 x 1080 pixels.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also has its own unique notification setup to rival Apple’s new Dynamic Island. Using edge lights that the user can customize, the Edge 30 Ultra can quickly alert you to different notifications – with unique light shows for phone calls, alarms, and app alerts.

We’ve not yet had the chance to test the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for ourselves, so we can’t guarantee that it'll perform as well as the specs suggest, but based on the hardware it looks like it’ll be a pretty capable smartphone – and at a starting price of £749.99 it’s more affordable than many high-end smartphones.

If you’re on the fence about which is the best smartphone for you, you might want to check out Motorola's latest.