Moto G62 is officially teased to launch on August 11

Motorola is launching phones back to back. While the Moto G32 is being launched today, the company has already announced the next launch, the Moto G62.

Moto G62 will be launching on August 11, and the teasers for it reveal almost everything we need to know about the phone. The teasers are up on Flipkart (opens in new tab), and just like every other Moto phone, it will be a Flipkart exclusive for online sales. It will also be available on select retail channels.

Moto G62: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto G62 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Unlike the recently teased Moto G32, Moto G62 follows the usual Motorola family design making it look similar to all other Motorola phones.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It is the same chipset Motorola used in Moto G71 and Moto G82.

Coming to the camera, there is a 50MP triple camera setup. With a primary 50MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a third dedicated macro camera.

There is a 5000mAh battery in the phone, but the fast charging isn't mentioned with the teasers. It is rumoured to come with 20W fast charging in India.

The phone comes with stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

Moto G62 - a downgrade over Moto G71

I talked about Moto G32 last week when it was teased, that it was all too similar to Moto G42 and Moto G52. The same is the case with Moto G62 and Moto G71. Moto G62 could be seen as a slight downgrade over Moto G71.

The only real downgrade on Moto G62 over Moto G71 is the display. Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz while Moto G62 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

All of the other specifications and features remain the same. While there is a slight difference in the design of the phone. Let's wait for the launch of Moto G62 to know how the company will price the phone in India.