Moto G6 spotted on Amazon.com, specifications revealed

Ahead of Motorola’s event on 19 April in Brazil, the Moto G6 was spotted on Amazon US and Canada listed along with its full specifications. Although, there was no image posted, the listing does confirm some of the phone’s features.

US & Canada: #MotoG6 32GB product site is up on Amazon. Confirms a bunch of the specs once more, too:USofA: https://t.co/pKZyWzvRrqCanada: https://t.co/ynsb08G014April 11, 2018

According to the screenshot shared by Roland Quant, the Moto G6 will have a glass back and a 5.7-inch Max Vision display panel in front with a 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is going to run on an 1.8GHz octa-core processor and will have the option of TurboPower fast charging. It's speculated that the chipset will be the Snapdragon 450.

Keeping in line with the recent trend in optics, the Moto G6 will have a dual rear camera along with a fingerprint sensor on the back. The listing specifically says that the battery should last all day on a single charge and then recharge itself in a matter of minutes.

Previous leaks and rumours have given us more information about what’s up with the Moto G6 and you can keep track of all the news and rumours by following our hub for the Moto G6 series. It’s speculated that the phone will cost around Rs 15,500 and be released along with two other variants, the G6 Play and G6 Plus.