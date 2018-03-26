Moto G6 leaked images bring it one step closer to reality

The Moto G6 launch appears to be getting closer and closer as more images appear online supposedly showing the handset in all its glory.

To lend some credit to all the swirling rumors we've been hearing, the new images of the Moto G6 was spotted on a Chinese telecom certification center website.

The updated phone appears to be a move towards a more premium look and feel, while still fitting into Motorola's budget-friendly niche for the G series of smartphones.

The design is reminiscent of last year's Moto X4 , with a dual-lens camera and potentially curved glass on the back.

Image 1 of 2 A clear shot of the Moto G6 falls in line with previous leaks (credit: TENNA) Image 2 of 2 It looks to have a dual rear camera (credit: TENNA)

Matches past leaks

Past rumors have suggested that the Moto G6 will have a long, 18:9 display like those found on recent flagship smartphones. The released images don't make it clear what the screen will look like, but thinner bezels don't seem unlikely.

In terms of performance, the Moto G6 is expected to have a Snapdragon 450 chipset and 3 or 4GB of RAM. Though Android 8.0 Oreo is the latest software and Android P is not far off, rumors suggest the Moto G6 may run on the earlier Android Nougat.

With the release of these images (in addition to all the leaks of the past few months), it seems likely we won't have to wait long to find out what the Moto G6 will look like.

For all the latest, head over to our Moto G6 release date, price, news and leaks page