TechRadar Tip Off: $20 off the new Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon is selling two of its celebrated Kindle readers for $20 off their normal prices, but only through Valentine's Day.

Considering some readers might be scrambling for a last minute gift, we thought this worthy of the Tip Off.

First, the new 2014 Kindle is down from its normal $79 to just $59 - the price of a single video game.

Second, the Kindle Paperwhite - Amazon's best-selling Kindle - is available for $99, down from its usual $119.

Both tablets are on sale through Valentine's Day, February 14, so get 'em while you can!