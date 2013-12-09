Is LG behind the iPad mini rivalling Nexus 8?

Google seems to have formed a tight partnership with LG, with rumors suggesting that the Korean firm is in line to produce a third Nexus tablet, the Google Nexus 8.
Famous tipster evleaks has been at it again, with the latest tweet appearing to confirm that the LG-V510 is coming as a Nexus device.
This would not be the first time that news of an 8-inch Nexus tablet has surfaced, with an LG G Pad 8.3-esque photo having previously popped up on a Google's OS promotional site.
LG's G Pad 8.3 has the model number V500, so the idea of the V510 being the same size makes sense.
The same, but different
Leaks from Japanese site RBmen show the LG-V510 as a nigh on identical device, with the same 8.3-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and 4600mAh battery.
Could we even see the G Pad just gain Nexus branding in a similar fashion as the Nexus 5 and the LG G2?
The Nexus 8 would fight it out against the newly released iPad mini 2 with Retina display and the current LG G Pad 8.3, as well as the rumored 8-inch AMOLED Android tablet from Samsung.
- Apart from the 7.9-inch screen, what do we want from the iPad mini 3?
Via PhoneArena and UnwiredView