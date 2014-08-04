Trending
AT&T offers G Pad 7.0 LTE for a buck with select LG smartphones

99-cent deal launches this Friday

If you happen to be in the market for a late-model LG smartphone from AT&T, you'll soon be able to also pick up the manufacturer's latest seven-inch Android tablet at the same time, and wind up spending next to nothing for it.

AT&T today announced a pretty sweet deal for anyone in the market for an LG G3, LG G2 or LG G Flex smartphone, allowing customers to toss an LG tablet into the same bag for only a dollar more.

Starting Friday, August 8, AT&T retail and online stores will begin offering the LG G Pad 7.0 LTE, a slim, seven-inch Android 4.4 KitKat tablet priced at $149.99 with two-year agreement, with the option to pay $12.50 per month for 20 months on an AT&T Next installment plan.

However, buyers choosing from a trio of the aforementioned LG smartphones can add the LG G Pad 7.0 LTE for only 99 cents more, assuming the devices are purchased at the same time along with qualifying wireless activation for both.

Better together

Pairing the G Pad with one of LG's latest handsets isn't a fluke on AT&T's part: The tablet features LG QPair technology that allows users to answer smartphone calls or even receive and reply to messages without ever looking up from the tablet.

The LG G Pad 7.0 is also equipped with multitasking chops such as Dual Window and QSlide functionality, allowing split-screen viewing and the ability to run two compatible apps on top of the main screen.

Needless to say, the G Pad 7.0 comes standard with AT&T 4G LTE support, which can be added to an existing Mobile Share agreement for only $10 per month; the tablet can also be purchased outright for $250.

Assuming you're in the market for a new smartphone anyway and will actually use the required 4G LTE service, this is a no-brainer - but be sure to read the fine print, because you could wind up owing more on the tablet, should you cancel wireless service before the handset is paid off.

