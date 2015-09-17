Amazon's new 7-inch Fire tablet is just $50

That's not a typo, Amazon's latest Fire 7 tablet will set you back just $49.99.

For that more than manageable outlay you're treated to a 7-inch 1020 x 600 display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, VGA front and 2MP rear cameras, and a microSD port.

Amazon claims the battery is good for up to seven hours, including reading, movies and games. It also reckons its new Fire 7 slate is twice as durable as the iPad Air 2.

It runs Amazon's own, heavily modified version of Android - dubbed Fire OS - and all three new Fire tablets are running the latest version, Fire OS 5 "Bellini". This gives you a very different look and feel on screen, with Amazon's own services thrust to the front of the queue.

The specs are far from the best on the market, but at this price point the new Fire 7 could still be quite a steal.

The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Supersize

As their names suggest the new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets sport high definition display and equally attractive starting price tags at $149.99 (for 8GB of storage) and $229.99 (for 16GB of storage) respectively.

A 1.5GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM sit at the heart of both slates, plus each feature a 1280 x 800 resolution, 5MP rear camera, HD front snapper and microSD slot.

The new Fire HD 8

The resolution doesn't sound brilliant for either tablet, and could be a sign of how Amazon has kept its costs down.

The 8-inch variant coming in black, magenta, blue, and tangerine, while its larger 10-inch counterpart only offers black and white.

All three tablets will start shipping on September 30, with pre-orders open now.