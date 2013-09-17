2013 Nexus 7 with LTE now available from UK Google Play store

Brits awaiting the launch of the 4G-ready iteration of the new, 2013 Google Nexus 7 tablet can finally whip out the credit card and snap up the speedier version.

Following last week's launch in its US homeland, Google has extended the availability of the LTE-toting, 7-inch slate to Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Korea and Spain and, of course, the UK.

The 4G version is only available with 32GB of storage for £299 via the Google Play store and arrives unlocked, enabling it to be paired with the UK's growing array of 4G LTE networks.

Google is also promising speedy shipping within 1-2 business days.

Options

Naturally, the device boasts dual-band Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, meaning there's plenty of options for those who aren't seeking to sign up for a 4G contract just yet.

The Wi-Fi-only version of the 2013 Nexus 7, made by ASUS, was launched by Google in late July before it was released in the UK at the end of last month.

It brings a 1920 x 1200 HD, 1080p display (with 323 ppi), a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean out of the box.