Samsung bolsters its R series of notebook

Samsung announced 5 new additions its R series of notebooks at CES, offering its customers a range of power and affordability with the new range – specifically, the Samsung R780, R580, R480, R530 and R430 models.

The R780, R580 and R480 notebooks are the power section of the 5 new notebooks with Intel Core i5-520M processors and nVidia GeForce Graphics.

"So, whether you're creating high definition (HD) video, composing digital music, editing photos, or playing the coolest PC games, they enable you to multitask with ease and be more productive than ever," Samsung informs us.

"Their ergonomic design and exceptional haptics, such as the numeric keypad on the R780 and R580, enable a more enjoyable and productive user experience. To protect against wear and tear the scratch-resistant Samsung durable casing is also specially designed to prevent finger smudges and protect the notebook from the inevitable bumps and knocks from everyday use."

The Samsung R580 also features a particularly-cool-looking invisible touchpad which blends into the palm-wrest.

Complete all-rounders

"The Samsung R-Series notebooks are the complete all-rounders of the computing world – offering outstanding mobile performance and entertainment in a distinctive Touch of Color and durable design," said Phil Brown, General Manager of Samsung's UK Notebook Division.

"With their advanced graphics, multimedia capabilities and large hard drives the new R-Series notebooks are designed to satisfy the demand of today's consumers for systems that play incredible HD games and movies."

More on the pricing and release plans for the new Samsung R-Series of notebooks when we get it. For now, if you want more on the specs you can head across to www.samsung.com/uk