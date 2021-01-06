Microsoft working on fix for disconnecting Xbox Series X controllers

Microsoft has committed to correcting an issue that causes some Xbox Series X controllers to stop sending inputs in certain games and, in some cases, disconnecting from consoles entirely.

The problem was the subject of hundreds of complaints – beginning in mid-November upon the console’s initial release – on Microsoft’s Xbox forum , and can occur across both blue and black versions of the controller.

One user, for example, complained: “When I load Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , the controller keeps connecting and disconnecting on its own. So, for example, within 10 seconds it connects and disconnects about 5 times which makes the game unplayable,” to which over 1700 others selected the “I have the same question” option.

Twitter users have shared videos highlighting the frustrating issue.

My kingdom for a Xbox controller that doesn’t disconnect at random. pic.twitter.com/NBfubjWnC5December 31, 2020

"We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, encouraging customers to update to the latest controller firmware via the company’s troubleshooting page .

If you’re experiencing similar controller disconnects on a Windows PC via Bluetooth, there’s already a Windows Update you download to patch the issue. In any case, Microsoft is aware of the pesky bug, so expect a quick fix on the way soon.