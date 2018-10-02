Microsoft Surface October 2018 event live blog: the latest news on Surface

In mere hours, Microsoft is expected to pull the curtain back on a number of refreshed Surface devices. Namely, we're expecting to see 2018 updates in the form of a new Surface Pro 5 (or 6 ... or numberless), a Surface Laptop 2 and a Surface Studio 2.

We're also anticipating Microsoft opening the floodgates for Windows 10 October 2018 Update downloads at the same time, considering how the Insider Preview build is officially RTM (ready to manufacture) and October 2 is technically a 'Patch Tuesday' for Microsoft, when updates to Windows 10 generally occur.

Since Microsoft is not live streaming this event, we're going to bring the news to you the 'old-fashioned' way: with a live blog. Yours truly will be in attendance, bringing you the latest details, insights and photos from the keynote's proceedings.

Be sure to have this page open come 4pm ET (1pm PT; 9pm BST), which is when the keynote kicks off in New York City, for all of the latest regarding Microsoft Surface. And, if you arrive a little early, we'll have some early queueing photos and hot takes for you to enjoy. See you then!