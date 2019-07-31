Stunning Micro SD memory card deal for Nintendo Switch, phones and cameras solves the storage struggle

We don't know what Nintendo was thinking, but 32GB of on-board storage for the Nintendo Switch was always going to cause problems for anyone picking up the hugely successful console. Thankfully, you can expand the storage via a MicroSD memory card deal. We're not wasting your time with one of the those dirt-cheap 16GB or 32GB cards either. Let's get serious. How does 400GB sound?

These cards are also compatible with a huge range of smartphones and cameras (deals like this come with a standard sized SD adaptor too). And frankly, this is a superb deal today from one of the most reputable brands in the business. You can get a whopping 400GB card for just £67.19 (saving around £162 compared to launch price). We've found a similar deal in the States too where you can get the same card for $92.99 (saving $157).

This is one of the largest types of SD cards you can get that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch, cameras and smartphones. And given how severely the prices jump up for the larger 512GB cards, we think the 400GB offers significantly better value per gigabyte.

Sandisk 400GB Micro SDXC memory card | $92.99 at Amazon

The standard listing price of this memory card was originally a massive $249.99, so the $157 discount today has certainly caught our eye. We're about to enter the summer drought for tech deals, so we wouldn't expect this card to drop any further before a big event like Black Friday.

View Deal

While there are a small handful of cheaper MicroSD cards out there. They're from brands we've never heard of to be honest and the write speeds on them seem really low compared to this SanDisk. You're getting up to 160MB/s read speed here, which you'll really appreciate when loading Nintendo Switch games, high-res images on your camera or booting up more intensive apps on your smartphone.

We've rounded up a wider selection of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, but this is our favourite deal today. If you've still not picked up the super portable console, then head on over to our guide to the latest cheap Nintendo Switch deals.