macOS 10.15’s Music app is basically iTunes, and won’t be cross platform

The news that macOS 10.15, which is due later this year, will come with a standalone Music app was good news for anyone who doesn’t like iTunes. However, it appears that the Music app will be heavily based off the iTunes code.

This means that the Music app could end up being a lot like iTunes. So, while it will come with popular features of iTunes, such as smart playlists, iOS syncing and disc burning, it will disappoint anyone who was hoping for a more revolutionary change.

The news comes from 9to5Mac, which claims that a source close to the development of macOS 10.15 got in contact with information about the new app.

Marzipan-free

When news of the standalone Music app in macOS 10.15 broke, there was speculation that it would be made using Apple’s Marzipan tech, which allows iOS apps to run on Macs. The hope was that Apple would produce one Music app that worked on iPods, iPads, iPhones and Mac computers.

However, it now appears that the macOS 10.15 Music app will have little in common – at least code-wise – with its iOS counterpart, and will instead be a standard AppKit application.

So, it’s a shame that Apple’s exciting vision for cross platform apps won’t be used for the Music app any time soon, but at least macOS 10.15 users will get a version of iTunes that concentrates solely on music.