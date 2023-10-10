Live: Prime Day deals - our experts pick the best deals you can shop from your couch

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) A new challenger approaches So, it's not just Amazon that's have all the fun with sales this week. Naturally, as others have seen the retail giant launch its second Prime Day in October, they've all followed suit with their own sales. First up is the Walmart Holiday Kickoff, which has actually got underway a day earlier than Amazon with its own selection of offers across TVs, Apple devices, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more. • Shop Walmart's full anti-Prime Day sale If you don't want to scroll through the full thing yourself, deals editor Mackenzie Frazier has had a browse and picked out the best 17 deals she recommends from the Walmart sale.

And that's the end of the lightning round Phew - there's a good few more deals for you to check out. I'm stepping away for a quick drink and a walk. Remember to stay hydrated and stretch those legs too, friends.

A 50-inch Fire TV for $149? Yes, please I already mentioned this one in the brief TV deals roundup earlier, but it bears repeating because it really is such a good price for a TV of this size. Yes, it's a part of the invite-only deals nonsense that seems to be there to create false scarcity, but I definitely think you should register your interest. It's a bargain if you can get it. Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $375.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

I spy with my little eye: a bargain Blink camera Fellow deals editor Mackenzie Frazier snapped up one of these cheap Blink Mini security cameras quicklike during the previous Prime Day. And now you can add the compact smart security camera to your home at a bargain price. OK, one small confession to make...this isn't a record-low price. It has actually been $2 cheaper during the previous Prime Day. I do apologise, but what's $2 between friends at the end of the day? Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Alexa, tell me this sale's best smart speaker deal Okay, I've found one result for the best smart speaker deal in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's this Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $22.99. It's a good deal because it drops the handy smart home device back down to its lowest price ever. Humans: who needs 'em? I'm sorry what was that last part, Alexa? Nothing. Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Ding-dong / Who's there? / It's a cheap Ring Doorbell If you like to keep an eye on the comings-and-goings at your front door from the ease of your smartphone then this Ring Video Doorbell deal is a welcome guest. This one also came out as the top affordable option in our guide to the best video doorbell so definitely snap it up while it's even cheaper. Ring Doorbell (Wired): was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This one sounds good to me More Apple tech for you here, this time it's the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for their cheapest price ever. We've settled on these as the best earbuds for Apple users due to their excellent sound quality, solid noise cancellation and seamless connectivity to a variety of Apple devices. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

It's time for the lightning round Let's hit you with a few quickfire deals on some top-reviewed products here at TechRadar. In all cases these are record low prices for our favorite tech.

(Image credit: Future) The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows were a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale, and I think I'm finally convinced to buy the queen-size pillow set thanks to today's 35% discount, bringing the price down to $39.75 - the lowest price we've seen all year.



The Beckham Hotel pillows have over 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are the number-one best-selling bed pillows. Designed to make you feel like you're sleeping in a luxurious hotel, the plush pillows are made of a down alternative and feature cooling technology with a soft cotton cover.



Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $60.91 now $39.75 at Amazon

(Image credit: Apple / Future) Tale as old as time: Matt Hanson tells you to buy the MacBook Air M1 He's at it again. Another sales event is on us and Matt Hanson is barking at us all to buy the MacBook Air M1 again. Our managing editor of computing can't be bargained with. Can't be reasoned with. Doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And absolutely will not stop, ever, until more people have the MacBook Air M1. "Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever." I'm asking you, please, if you do pickup the MacBook Air to let him know. That way, he may finally rest. Admittedly, this is the record low price for a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop and – oh no it's happening to me too... Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

What's in a name? A point of much discussion here at TechRadar is Amazon's decision to go with the name Prime Big Deal Days for this week's sale. Since it's announcement various team members have called it a variety of names that feature all of those words but not necessarily in the right order. Amazon's Big Prime Deals Days was my favourite. It's only a small thing, sure, but let's be real Amazon...it rolls off the tongue so awkwardly it may as well be a Kingdom Hearts subtitle. And, hey, Amazon Prime Day is right there folks. You know, the name you've used for your Prime exclusive 48-hour sales for the last, oh, ten years. I get that you might want to differentiate it a little, but were Amazon Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October really off the table? At least last year it was called Prime Early Access Deals, which made more sense as it served as a preview to the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prime Big Deal Days just seems like cumbersome word soup in comparison. Anyway, I'm rambling. What do you think of the name? Does it even matter? Does anyone even care or just me?

(Image credit: Future) Ah, this old favourite There's definitely no need to wait for tomorrow if you planned to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slashed to its cheapest price ever ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon