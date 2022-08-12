iPhone 14 /14 Pro leaks live: likely release date, price, specs and more

(Image credit: Future)

Hello, and welcome our iPhone 14 leaks live blog. We're trying something different here, a chance to talk expected release date, price and specs of the new phones, with a sprinkling of chat about the latest rumors - such as the possible iPhone 14 price hike.

Give this page a bookmark, and remember that if you want to stay up to speed on everything iPhone, also bookmark our iPhone 14 hub, where we round up all the latest rumors, leaks and news in one handy spot... all the way until the expected launch date in September.

Key iPhone pages to check out

New iPhone 14 - our one-stop shop, constantly updated throughout the year, with all the leaks and rumors dissected and filed in easy-to-read sections. Immerse yourself in it and look like an in-the-know genius with friends.

iPhone 14 Pro Max - what's the biggest phone of the year for Apple? The 14 Pro Max, we think - both in terms of size and expected impact on the market. This is where all the good rumors come to be sorted.

iPhone 14 Max - Bye bye iPhone 14 Mini, it's all about the Max this year - a non-pro version of Apple's largest handset.

Apple Watch 8 - this is the other thing we're likely to see at the September event... a new thing from Apple to strap to your wrist.

Apple Watch 8 Rugged Edition - anything you can do, Samsung, Apple can do... better? Let's see with this round of rumors on Apple's Watch 5 Pro rival.