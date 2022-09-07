Apple Far Out Event live — gearing up for the (likely) iPhone 14 and Watch 8 launch

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

It barely feels like we've come off WWDC when straight away, it's time for the (highly likely) iPhone 14 launch at the Apple 'Far Out' Event happening at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT on September 7, live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

And the rumors regarding the iPhone 14 have been coming thick and fast - the 14 is hugely likely to be joined by the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And ho, no! The fun doesn't stop there when it comes to the leaky rumor mill: there will also apparently be an Apple Watch 8 to replace the Series 7, a Watch SE 2 to take the place of the years-old Watch SE... and an Apple Watch Pro to stick it to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the premium Garmin smartwatches.

Think that's enough? Well, the flood of reported products coming hasn't finished: how about a dessert of the new AirPods Pro 2?

Hopefully that's all that Apple launches - we're going to be live and feverishly tapping away in Apple's dedicated show space in just a few hours, so stick with us as we live blog all the build up and everything that happens during it.

If you'd rather actually watch the event, head on over to our dedicated Apple Event page where we'll have the feed embedded for your viewing pleasure.

(And remember - if you want to get in contact you can get me on @superbeav over on Twitter... I'll be posting all the very best Tweets from the Twitter Swamps here too).