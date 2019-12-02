Listen up: this bookshelf speaker deal is great if you're on a budget

If you're after a solid pair of computer speakers, or even just some bookshelf speakers to listen to your favorite records, the Edifier R1280T are an excellent budget choice. And, for a limited time, you can get a massive Cyber Monday deal that makes them even cheaper.

Right now you can pick up the Edifier R1280T for just $64.99, down from its already-affordable $99.99 list price. This deal is only active today, but it's such a bargain that it just may be worth rushing onto Amazon to pick it up.

Edifier R1280T Bookshelf speakers: $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're after some affordable powered bookshelf speakers, these should be on your radar. They offer excellent sound at a great price, and this Cyber Monday deal makes them even more affordable, at just $64.99.

At this price point, the Edifier R1280T absolutely punch way above their weight class, offering high-quality sound in an attractive package. Plus, you can use them for pretty much anything, and if you have a record player, you won't even need an external amp.

These speakers get loud, too, so you'll have no problem filling the room with sound, and because the drivers are high quality, you don't have to worry about any crackling or popping. Just be aware that if you want to use them as computer speakers (like we do), you'll need either a sound card or an RCA to 3.5mm adapter.