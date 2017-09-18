Lenovo launches Tab 4 Series in India starting at Rs. 12,990

Lenovo has launched the Tab 4 series of 4G enabled tablets in India. The series includes four tablets, the Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus. While the Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus are budget tablets with a starting price of Rs. 12,990, the Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus are midrange tablets with a starting price of Rs. 24,990.

To make the tablets kid-friendly, all four tablets come with kid-friendly content from Kidoz, a screen filter for eye protection, a shock resistant bumper to protect the tablet from damage and advanced parental controls, allowing parents to block age restricted content and set time limits.

Apart from these features, the tablets also come with a Bluetooth keyboard that also works as a stand and a protective sleeve. As Lenovo is advertising these tablets as a multi-user range, the tablets come with dedicated user profiles, interface and storage space. Users can use their fingerprint to access their profile and storage, allowing multiple users to securely store their data in one tablet.

Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus run on Android 7.0 Nougat and come with an 8-inch IPC LCD display with 10-point multitouch. While the Tab 4 8 comes with a HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, the Tab 4 8 Plus comes with a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Coming to performance, the Tab 4 8 is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clubbed with Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD a card. The Tab 4 8 Plus on the other hand is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Tab 4 8 comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera for video calling. The Tab 4 8 Plus sports an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front facing camera. Both the tablets come with dual front speakers with Dolby Atmos support. They are powered by a 4,850mAh battery and come with 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as connectivity options.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus

Coming to the Lenovo Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus, they come with 10.1-inch IPS LCD displays. While the Tab 4 10 comes with a HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, the Tab 4 10 Plus comes with a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clubbed with Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Tab 4 10 Plus is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 features a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The Tab 4 10 Plus comes with an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera for video calling. The Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus feature dual front speakers and come with Dolby Atmos support. The tablets are powered by a 7,000mAh battery and come with 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as connectivity options.

Pricing and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus are priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 16,990 respectively. The Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus are priced at Rs. 24,990 and 29,990 respectively. All four tablets will be sold exclusively by Flipkart and will be available in Slate Black and Polar White colour options.

Speaking at the launch, Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director - Marketing, Lenovo India, said, “Lenovo has always believed in constant innovation and understanding how technology can be infused in everyday lives of consumers. The brand has continuously been at the frontline of innovation in bringing differentiated devices like the Yoga Tab 3 pro, Yoga book, Phab 2 pro and has gained the top spot in the tablets category with a Q-o-Q growth of 12.6 %. The Tab 4 is designed to be a one-stop solution for multiple-user functionality which is relevant for an Indian family. We believe the versatility, powerful computing and customisation of the Lenovo Tab 4 series makes it an ideal choice for a family.”