Leak reveals the new Moto Z, X, G, E, and C

The second-gen Moto Z was always on the cards. However, a new leak has disclosed details about some other new handsets that we previously didn’t know about. A slideshow during a top secret presentation has leaked, giving us a very good idea of Moto’s new device lineup.

This also confirms the comeback of the Moto X, which was always on the cards after having skipped a year. In addition to the Moto Z and Moto X, the company will also unveil the new Moto G, the Moto E, and the Moto C with varying features and hardware specifications.

The surprise addition here is the Moto C, which will be making a debut this year. The Moto G and the Moto E have been around for quite some time, and it’s good to see that Moto is going to upgrade these models as well. While there will be two models in every series, the Moto X will only have one device this year, apparently.

In terms of features, the Moto Z Force will introduce something known as the ShatterShield Mods. The Moto X will come with 3D Glass SmartCam, which is a feature that I’m particularly curious about.

The Moto G lineup will be known as the Moto gs and the gs+, with the latter featuring a dual-camera layout. Similarly, the Moto e plus will have a 5.5-inch HD (1280x720) display, and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Lastly, the Moto c plus will have a 4,000mAh battery accompanied by a 5-inch HD display.

It’s clear that Moto is adopting an aggressive marketing strategy this time around by offering something for everybody. The Moto C will replace the Moto E as the cheapest Moto handset, which is great news.

Evan Blass Twitter Image