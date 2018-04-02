Latest Moto G6 leaks spill specs and a possible May launch date

Well, there certainly won't be many surprises left when the Moto G6 phones finally see the light of day. We've already seen a host of leaks related to the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus, and more information has spilled out on to the web over the course of the Easter weekend.

Perhaps most significantly in terms of new details, retail listings posted (and since pulled) in the US point to mid-May as a potential launch date – the main G6 is said to be shipping by May 10, so we shouldn't have much longer to wait.

As far as the specs go, it's pretty much what we expected: a 5.7-inch screen and a dual-lens rear camera for the Moto G6, with the Moto G6 keeping the screen size but reducing the resolution to 720p, and having just a single lens camera on the back. Screenshots of the listings were posted to Twitter by Roland Quandt.

Take a peek

The Moto G6 Plus didn't feature in the retail listings, but has been sighted on SlashLeaks in the form of renders of the phones. These match pictures we've already seen of the phone, but this time there are no obstructions on the images. Apparently this bigger handset is going to feature a 5.93-inch FHD+ display.

A dual-lens camera is going to sit around the back of the Moto G6 Plus, and it's going to feature a Snapdragon 630 chipset, according to listings on a Hungarian retail site. 6GB of RAM will be coupled with 64GB of expandable memory on this model.

All in all, it looks like we're set for the usual good value, competitive mid-rangers from Lenovo this time around, as fits with tradition. We might have to wait a little longer for the Moto Z3 and the Moto Z3 Play – there haven't been anywhere near as many leaks on those handsets to date.