Kickstart your January workout with these deals on Fitbit trackers and Withings smart scales

Everyone knows it's hard to commit to your workout goals - not only do we lead incredibly busy lives, but it's just difficult to find a plan and stick to it. Thankfully, a wide array of fitness tech deals - from smart scales to trackers - can help motivate us by giving a little bit of impetus and order to our workouts. Sure, they can't actually get us up off the sofa, but they do help motivate us by letting us track our progress effectively.

This Withings Body+ smart scale for $79 at Amazon for example is an excellent way to get accurate measurements of your BMI and muscle mass, plus an accurate log of your progress over time. It's currently ranked our best smart scale over here at TechRadar and what's more, it's $20 off its original price right now, making it a great time to pick one up.

Fitbit deals like the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $78.95 (was $99) and Fitbit Versa 2 for

$149.95 (was $179) at Amazon are also fantastic additions to any setup too. Again, these are some of the best Fitbits available currently, and regardless of whether you're looking to track your runs, workouts, rides, or any number of activities, they'll give you really effective metrics to gauge your progress and overall fitness. They'll even measure how effective your sleeping patterns are - an integral part of your workout recovery and overall health.

Lastly, we've got a few more bonus fitness deals we've included in more detail just down below. If you're looking for some appropriate headphones, sportswear, or even an excellent deal on a massage device, then they're well worth checking out.

January workout: great fitness tech deals

Withings Body+ smart scale: $99.95 $79 at Amazon

The Withings Body+ is our current favorite smart scale, so a tidy $20 discount at Amazon makes it an easy recommendation. Accurately track your bodyweight, get BMI measurements, plus full compatibility with all leading fitness apps from Google, Apple, and even Fitbit.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $78.95 at Amazon

For those on a budget, the Inspire 2 is the new entry-level device from Fitbit, released last September. Building on the core set of excellent fitness tracking features originally offered by its predecessor, the Inspire 2 is the Fitbit of choice for those who want to forgo GPS for a cheaper price overall. It'll still do all the fitness and sleep tracking, and offers a very hefty 15 days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Fitbit's most popular device, the Versa, is a great buy if you want more lifestyle features, such as music playback, alongside all that fitness tracking Fitbit is known for. With GPS, sleep and workout monitoring, the Versa 2 also comes with Amazon Alexa fully built-in, lending it great cross-compatibility with a range of other smart home devices.

Beats Powerbeats: $149.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

There's a huge price cut up for grabs right now on the Powerbeats - if you go for one of the less popular colors that is. Still, this is a great price for a capable mid-range set of sports-focused wireless earbuds that feature great device pairing, a secure fit, and up to 15-hours of battery life. Also on sale are the Beats PowerBeats Pro for $159.99 (was $249), which feature more onboard controls and an upgraded sound.

Hyperice Hypervolt massage device: $349 $299 at Best Buy

This Hyperice massage device is a serious piece of kit, but if you're serious about your workout recovery then it's a fantastic addition to your tool kit. Control your massage with 3 different speed settings and full BlueTooth connectivity to the Hyperice app to apply to vary settings for different muscle groups and needs.

Nike: save up to 40% in the end of season sale

Ok, so we're not technically talking fitness tech here, but if you're gearing up for your January workouts no setup is complete without some appropriate threads. Nike end of season sale is available right now and features a huge array of men's, women's, and even kid's sportswear, so it's a good option if you need a new pair of running shoes or some lightweight jackets to keep you warm on your winter jogs.

