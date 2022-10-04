Jio commences 5G beta trial with True 5G welcome offer, users to get unlimited 5G data

Audio player loading…

Jio has announced that it will start testing its True 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The announcement comes after its rival Airtel announced its rollout of the 5G network in various cities.

Jio has also revealed its users 'True 5G Welcome Offer'. Customers will get unlimited access to the 5G network with unlimited data. It is similar to the Welcome Offer the telecom operator offered when it started 4G VoLTE services in the country.

The True 5G welcome offer is available to select users by invitation. The invited users will automatically be upgraded to the True 5G network without changing their SIM card.

The True 5G welcome offer will be available in more cities as the networking hardware upgrades.

“Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer,” the company revealed. This means users can continue to use the True 5G for free as long as it is ready for country-wide rollout.

Jio also said that it is working with smartphone brands to bring support for Jio True 5G and enable their handsets to work seamlessly with its network.

While Jio hasn't revealed any pricing for 5G tariffs, it has announced that its 5G services will remain affordable.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

He added, “Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size."

Jio has previously revealed that it hopes to bring 5G services to every part of the country by December 2023.

Flashbacks of Jio Welcome Offer from back in the days

(Image credit: Jio)

Jio went viral back when it was first introduced mainly because of the Welcome Offer and its users' free data perks.

This True 5G Welcome Offer reminds us of that, allowing people to line up for access to Jio's True 5G network.

If you're in the four cities announced for the trial, be on the lookout for the True 5G welcome offer invite.