New iPhone SE 2022: what you need to know about Apple's latest cheap iPhone

So it happened - the new iPhone SE has been announced. This is the third-gen member of the line, and the latest since the iPhone SE (2020) from... well, you can guess when that one came out.

When did this happen? The Apple March Event just wrapped up, and a new affordable iPhone was one of the products announced.

This page is where we'll be sharing all the information as it's announced

Below that, we've listed what we knew about the iPhone SE 3 or SE 2022 before today, based on leaks and rumors, some of which may be correct and some of which is definitely totally wrong (we've heard a lot of conflicting information).

The new iPhone SE goes on sale on March 18, though you can pre-order it a week earlier, on March 11.

The phone's price has been confirmed and it starts at $429 / £419 / AU$719 for 64GB storage - you can see all the prices in our handly little graph below.

iPhone SE (2022) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 64GB $429 £419 $719 128GB $479 £469 $799 256GB $579 £569 $969

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE (2022) design and display

The third-gen iPhone SE has the same design as its predecessor - and therefore, the same look as the iPhone 8.

That means it's small and thin, with a big bezel and chin, and the latter one houses a physical power button too. It comes in white, black and red.

The rear is made from Ceramic Shield, Apple's smartphone glass which it says is the strongest smartphone material ever, though when the company first showed it off a few years back, some drop tests suggested otherwise.

While screen specs weren't confirmed, we presume they're the same as the older iPhone SE too, which means it's a 4.7-inch 60Hz display.

iPhone SE (2022) camera and battery life

We usually call this section in our hubs 'cameras and battery life' but that plural is inappropriate in this case, because Apple seems to be sticking with its one-camera solution.

So the iPhone SE (2022) has a single 12MP rear camera, which presumably has an improved sensor over the last SE, though this wasn't confirmed.

At the launch Apple showed off a few camera features, including Portrait mode and Photographic Styles, or filters, though these aren't new to smartphones or even iPhones.

(Image credit: Apple)

The front camera wasn't detailed, but unless Apple has made the bizarre decision to bring a huge upgrade here, it's probably the same 7MP unit we saw two years ago.

In terms of battery, Apple never reveals its phone's capacities ahead of time - we always have to wait for breakdowns to bring us that information. However Apple says the iPhone SE (2022) brings "better battery life". From what? Presumably last year's model, but that wasn't specified.

iPhone SE (2022) performance and software

The iPhone SE (2022) is getting the iPhone 13's chipset, in the A15 Bionic, so expect similar processing speeds and battery optimization.

What about RAM, or storage? Apple never specified the former, but we're hoping to hear about the latter soon.

The software is iOS 15, again like the iPhone 13 has, so this will likely feel like a similar device. Oh, except with a tiny screen.

One upgrade is that, unlike the older iPhone SE, the third-gen version is getting 5G connectivity, so it should give much quicker internet connection for people who live in areas with network coverage.