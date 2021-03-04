iPhone deal alert: buy the iPhone 11 Pro, get another for free from Verizon

If you're looking to score a deal on the mighty iPhone 11 Pro, then you're in luck. Starting today through Sunday, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 in savings on the iPhone 11 Pro when you buy another phone and add a new line.



To receive this iPhone deal, you must add both smartphones to your cart with monthly device payments and add one phone with a new line to any Unlimited Verizon plan. You'll then see the $1,000 credited to your account over the next 24 to 30 months.



This is a fantastic deal for a family looking to switch to Verizon and save on the powerful iPhone 11 Pro. Verizon's 4-day flash sale and ends on Sunday at Midnight, so you should take advantage of this epic deal now before it's too late.

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and is available in Silver and Midnight Green.

More iPhone 11 deals

