iPhone deal alert at Sprint: price cuts on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, and iPhone XS

If you're looking to snag a discount on the Apple iPhone, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Sprint is offering price cuts on the iPhone lineup, which include deals on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, and iPhone XS. You can save on monthly payments and get a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your phone and number to Sprint.



Starting now through April 9, if you bring in an eligible device or buy a new phone and sign up for a Sprint Unlimited plan, you'll receive a $300 prepaid Mastercard in the mail. If you bring your own phone, you can buy a SIM kit, or use a Sprint SIM card and then activate your device online. The prepaid Mastercard will then be shipped within 90 days after registration.



You can save even more if you buy a new phone on a Sprint Flex lease, which we've listed below in detail for each device. This is a fantastic offer if you were thinking of switching to Sprint or looking to save on a brand new iPhone. As we mentioned above, Sprint's spring sale ends on April 9, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

iPhone deals at Sprint:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Sprint | Order the iPhone 11 for $0 per month with eligible trade-in

Get the iPhone 11 for free with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied within two months. You can return and upgrade to the latest iPhone any time after 12 lease payments. You can also take 50% off any Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Sprint | Order the iPhone 11 Pro for $41.67 per month with eligible trade-in

For a limited time, you can order the iPhone 11 Pro for $41.67 per month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. At month 18, you can return it and upgrade to a new model, or buy it (via one lump payment or 6 monthly payments). Plus, get 50% off any Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase.

iPhone XR for $599 at Sprint | Get the iPhone XR for $10/mo on a Sprint Flex lease

Get the 64GB iPhone XR for $10 a month on the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. If you cancel early, the remaining balance will be due. You can also get any Apple Watch for 50% off with your iPhone purchase.

iPhone XS for $899 at Sprint | Get the iPhone XS for $25/mo with a Sprint Flex lease

Get the iPhone XS for $25 a month with a Sprint Flex 18 month lease. At month 18 you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or buy the phone with one lump payment or with six monthly payments. Plus, save 50% on the Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase.

